Four Ohanaeze Factions and Apostle Macjossy, GAAICOM Curse on Corrupt Igbo Leaders

Listen to article

The 2021 Ohanaeze elections have produced four Presidents, three within 8th-10th of January 14, 2021

1 The Imeobi Zoom Meeting of 8th January advised Nnia Nwodo to hand over the operations of the group to the Christian Association of Nigeria for a period of two months

2. The Uche Okwukwu faction met at Enugu and elected Chief Mike Ibe as the President General

3. The Nwodo faction met at Owerri and elected Prof Obiozor as the President General

4. The Igwe Kelli Nkeli group had registered Ohanaeze Ndigbo General Assembly with Barrister Basil Onyeacholam as its President General

Those behind the Imeobi Zoom meeting include Sir Onyesoh Nwachukwu, Elder Umah Eleazu, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, Elder Kalu U. Kalu, Dr. Idika Kalu, Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu, Dr. Okey Enelamah, Dr. Uche Ogah, Dr. Emeka Wogu, Prof. Greg Ibeh, HRM Aguocha Bobby, Dr. Eme Okoro and Prof. Ihechukwu Madubuike.

Others include Chief Mbazulike Amaechi, Dr Tim Menakaya, Chief Osita Chidoka, Iyiom Josephine Anenih, Engr Chris Okoye, Prof. Elo Amucheazi, Sen. Stella Oduah, Justice Philip Umeadi, Lolo Kate Ezeofor, AVM Canice Umenwaliri, Prince Emeka Okeke, Archbishop Maxwell Anikwenwa and Chief Chris Eze.

Admiral Dele Ezeoba, Most Rev Emmanuel Chukwuma, Prof. Pat Utomi; while Ebonyi State had Chief Lawrence Nwuruku, Dr. Sam Egwu, Elias Mbam, Amb Ogbonna Aja-Nwachukwu, Amb Mathias Okafor, Dr. Chris Okeke, Archbishop Emmanuel Ede and Engr Fidelis Nwankwo also signed through the zoom meeting.

Other participants include Prof. Chinedu Nebo, Prof. Barth Nnaji, Admiral Alison Madueke, Hon. Toby Okechukwu, Mrs Fidelis Njeze, Chief Nduka Eyaa, Chief Enechi Onyia, Mrs Maria Okwor , Mr. Oyibo Chukwu, Hon Chibudum Nwuche.

Dr. Kema Chikwe, Dr Charles Ugwuh, Most Rev Anthony Obinna, Dr Abraham Nwankwo, Maj Gen Roland Ogbonna, Justice B.A Njemanze, Dr. Frank Jacobs, Emeka Diwe, Prof. Uzodinma Nwala and Amb. George Onyegbula was also present.

.

Those behind the Owerri election include Governors Hope Uzodimma , Governor Dave Umahi , Governor Okezie Ikpeazu , Dr Ogbonnaya Onu , Dr Chris Ngige, Dr Uche Ogah, Igwe Alfred Achebe, Archbishop Chukwuma Okoh, Senator Andy Uba, Chief Adolphus Wabara, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Prof Anya O Anya among others.

Those at the Enugu meeting include Barrister Uche Okwukwu, Mr Okey Isiguzoro, Pince Richard Ozobu among others

Alaigbo Development Foundation ADF had earlier on January 9th called all Igbo patriots to boycott the process. The ADF’s Working Committee after its emergency meeting on the eve of the elections urged Igbo patriots to boycott the proposed election. A statement by its President, Prof Uzodinma Nwala; Chairman, BOT, Bishop Obi Onubogu; and Chairman, Media and Publicly Bureau, Chief Abia Onyike, among others, said that the process was manipulative

The General Association of all Igbo Christian Organization and Ministers GAAICOM, the foremost Igbo Umbrella Organization, through its Director Media and Communications, Rev Obinna Akukwe, issued a statement on the 5th of January, five days before the elections, warning the participants that the elections will be marred by crisis and protests until the curse placed on the body by Apostle Dr PCJ Macjossy is removed. According to excerpt from the statement, titled ‘Ohanaeze 2021 Elections and Apostle PCJ Macjossy’s Curse on Corrupt Igbo Leaders’

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo is cursed. Apostle Macjossy cursed them for betraying Igbo interests. Igbo Interest was betrayed in 2011 elections for N5 Billion naira channeled through Ohanaeze Foundation, and Nze Akachukwu Nwankpa was the conduit pipe. Ohanaeze Ndigbo set up a body headed by Dr Chris Asoluka and people were indicted. In 2015 election, Igbo interest was purchased for initial N1.2 billion naira in December 2014 and extra N5 billion naira IN January 2015. The betrayal was such that Chief Mbazulike Amechi , Chairman Ohaneze Elders Council mandated the creation a Ohanaeze Ndigbo Caretaker Committee headed by Dr Ralph Obioha in 2015. I served in that Caretaker Committee as representative of the clergy and media. In 2019, Igbo Interest was defined by alleged $3million dollars from a presidential hopeful, and by the time the whole exercise is over, Igbos shot themselves on the feet”.

Continuing in the press release, GAAICOM spokesman, Rev Akukwe insisted that;

“In God’s divine programme for Ndigbo, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has a role to play in uniting Igbos for a three-day Solemn Assembly named ‘3-Day Walk into the Presence of God’. From the era of Justice Eze Ozobu to Prof Joe Irukwu to Dr Dozie Ikedife, Ambassador Raph Uwechue, Chief Gary Igariwey and incumbent Chief Nnia Nwodo, Apostle Macjossy had told them personally of what God demands from Ohanaeze so that Igbos will be delivered from ‘Her Enigmatic Trauma’. Apart from Justice Eze Ozobu, the rest paid lip service till today, instead dancing to the caprices of the highest bidding politician at every turn of political event.

“The narrow loss of PDP Convention by Alex Ekwueme in 2003, the humiliation of Peter Odili in 2007 by Obasanjo is attributable to the recalcitrance attitude of Ohanaeze to divine agenda. In 2011 and 2015 the Igbo chance to produce the presidency was ceded to Goodluck Jonathan. In 2007 and 2015, attempts by Rochas Okorocha to get the PDP and APC tickets were rubbished. In 2015, the spirit of the curse was at work in Governor Okorocha who refused all entreaties by key northern leaders to cede Hope Uzodimma the APC Governorship ticket, and concentrate on the ‘Big Event, Presidency 2023’ fell on deaf ears until Okorocha rubbished his towering political credentials. The excitement over Peter Obi’s emergence as Vice Presidential Candidate to Atiku Abubakar, was quashed by an election whereby Igbos even refused to come enmasse to vote, claiming to be waiting for Biafra referendum.

“Apostle Dr Macjossy had constantly warned Ohanaeze that until the 3 Day Solemn Assembly is observed by all Igbo, they will be disgraced politically in Nigeria and marginalized economically. God’s message to Apostle Macossy has been relased by GAAICOM in phases and is in the public domain”.

The statement by Rev Akukwe ended by saying categorically that “Ohanaeze Ndigbo has arrays of candidates with formidable credentials from Imo State from Prof Obiozor, Dr Asoluka, Dr Uwazulike to Dr Joe Nwaorgu. Let them emerge through a process devoid of political meddling to save the body from another embarrassment. Until Ohanaeze Ndigbo does the needful, remove interference of Governors and politicians, and allow Imeobi, NEC and Convention to do their work, the curse of Apostle Dr Macjossy and GAAICOM on betraying Ndigbo will resonate and create tension and confusion.”

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has four Presidents now, and more presidents will soon emerge. Let the corrupt Igbo leaders who brought the curse on the body, repent of their wickedness and seek spiritual help, counsel and cleansing from GAAICOM officials on how the curse placed on the body by Apostle Dr PCJ Majossy, will be lifted, by accepting to do the biddings of God, or else, the Igbo Presidency Project 2023 will be another Mirage.