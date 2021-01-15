Chelsea legend Drogba announces separation from wife after 20 years together

Listen to article

Former Ivorian international and Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has announced his separation from his estranged wife Lalla Diakite.

The pair married on June 12, 2011 in Monaco in the presence of selected guests, but player claims they have separated after 20 years of togetherness.

Although he did not explain reasons for their separation, the two-time Africa Player of the Year Award recipient however noted that it was a difficult decision.

He wrote:

“I am not used to discussing my private life, but due to speculation in the media today, I will confirm that unfortunately after 20 years together Lalla and I have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways. Last year.

“We remain very close and our main goal has been our children and to protect them and the privacy of the family.”

From the union between Didier and Lalla – were born three children: Isaac, Iman and Kieran.

Only recently, Drogba was presented with a traditional chieftaincy title in a village in his home country.

The 42-year-old Champions League winner was named the Nanan Kadio Morokro III of Niable village on Tuesday, December 15.

This traditional title was bestowed upon the Premier League icon by the founder of the village Nanan Kouakou Kouao the Patient III.

The former Blues goal poacher is currently in Niable with his foundation as part of a social work marked by the delivery of digital libraries and school kits to local schools on December 16, 2020.

