PDP Chairman petitions Police over threat to life, security breach by political thugs

The Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ebonyi state,, Elder Fred Udeogu has petitioned Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi Command to investigate the threat and attack from the state chairman, All Progressive Congress, APC, Mr. Stanley Emegha Okoro whom he alleged that he led a fierce looking thugs to his resident in Abakaliki to harass him.

In a six paragraph petition signed by Fred Udeogu and forwarded to the state police command, DSS office, and other security outfits in the state, and made available to newsmen, Elder Udeogu tasked the police to immediately arrest and prosecutes said thugs to avert further security breach.

He said that the state chairman of APC, Stanley Okoro stormed the resident of Udeogu with the said fierce looking thugs, and demanded for the release of a Tucson vehicles that was in his possession before leaving office as a board chairman.

He said: "I write to request you (commissioner of police, DSS) to take immediate investigation into these dangerous threats to my life and limbs. Deciding to belong to a political party of my choice should not be an invitation of death to me. I implore you to act fast to save my life.

"Upon my assumption of office as the caretaker chairman of PDP in Ebonyi state, the governor sent his men led by the person he appointed the caretaker chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, Mr Stanley Okoro Emegha to retrieve vehicle that was given to me as one of the Elders of the state. Mr. Stanley Okoro Emegha called, threatened and invaded my house with fierce looking thugs" .

"There is evil plots against me by the governor David Umahi. His plots started when I was made caretaker chairman of PDP in Ebonyi state" he stated.

In a swift reaction, the caretaker chairman of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Ebonyi state Chapter, Stanley Okoro Emegha, said "this is a falsehood. I am a young guy of the new century, and as such I can't join issues with him (Udeogu).

"I am the commissioner for internal security, and he should know that the vehicle was allotted to him as the chairman of the capital territory board. Now when he is relieved from his duties, did he supposed to go with the official vehicle meant for the commission?

"I wrote a letter and called him on phone to send his driver to bring the vehicle but he said he is in Abuja, that I should give him time. The day he came back, I called him, he said he need a paper, that the governor dashed him the vehicle on friendship basis. And I told him, it wasn't so.

"He said I should collect a paper that, it is the paper that will prove. I collected the paper and sent my PA in the office to go and deliver it. There is nothing like thugs here, I'm not interested and I will not join issues with him. I have never entered his compound except the day my PA want there to deliver the paper" he stated.