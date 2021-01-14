PPA commence Membership Registration, Revalidation Exercise

Listen to article

The Princewill’s Political Associates worldwide, a foremost political pressure group with its headquarters in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital has commenced its membership registration and revalidation exercise.

Announcing the commencement of the exercise in well attended enlarged Leadership meeting comprising the PPA management committee and other prominent stakeholders which held on Monday 11 January 2021, the National Chairman, Dagogo Emmanuel welcomed members to the meeting and into the New Year.

Dagogo who briefed the gathering on the programme of activities lined for the year, appealed to members not to relent in the efforts to enthrone good Governance which will bring about sustainable development, unity, social inclusion, social welfare and progress in Rivers state.

The chairman who noted that the exercise is intended to mobilize teeming and intending members of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State for the forthcoming nationwide registration exercise in the state, urged members of the group to be diligent in the discharge of their duties and affirmed their loyalty and support for the APC and her leader in the south-south, Rt. Hon Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi.

Dagogo charged the Local Government coordinators, women leaders and youth leaders to take the exercise seriously and ensure that no old member or intending member is left behind especially given the mass appeal the group has within and outside the state.

He also appealed to members to be accommodating and more forgiving as the organization starts receiving both new member and old members who left the body for one reason or another.

The gathering also used the opportunity to pray for Mr. President, Mohamadu Buhari, the Federal Executive Council, the National Leadership of the All Progressives Congress, and the Leader of the APC in the State / south-south zone, the leadership of the party in the State and other leaders of goodwill in the party.

Members of the organization specifically prayed for their principal, Prince Tonye Princewill who clocked the age of 52 recently, committing him, his family to God and also appreciated Him for the life of their principal whom most described as a man after God’s heart.

The meeting had in attendance members of a front-line grassroots leader and chairman of all PPA chairmen Hon. Tamunotonye Lily, Secretary of the PPA and leading light in Degema Local Government Area; Ms Asima Naomi Duke, Chika Odum PPA woman Leader, a political heavyweight in Andoni Local Government Area; Hon. Paul Ogodo, Mr Daerego Frank Amah- Tariah and others.



Source: Nwaorgu Faustinus