President Buhari approves posting of 95 ambassadors-designate

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the posting of 95 career ambassadors and non-career ambassadors-designate to various Nigerian missions abroad.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement on Tuesday by its Permanent Secretary, Ambassador Gabriel Aduda, said that those to be posted included 43 career ambassadors and 52 non-career ambassadors.

According to him, the government has already commenced the process of requesting Agrément from the prospective host countries.

The permanent secretary revealed that the ministry would organise an induction course for the ambassadors-designate and their spouses.

Aduda said that the event which would hold on a date to be announced soon was to prepare and facilitate the movement of the ambassadors-designate to their respective missions.

The statement was however sikent on when the president gave approval for the posting which is about nine months after President Buhari nominated 42 career ambassadors-designate to the Senate for confirmation.

Buhari had in a letter dated May 6, 2020, informed the National Assembly that his request was in accordance with section 171 (1),(2)(c), and subsection (4) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.

“I have the honour to forward for confirmation by the Senate, the under-listed forty-two (42) names of nominees as Career Ambassadors-Designate,” he had said in the letter.

The ambassadors-designate who were nominated included C.O Nwachukwu; A. Kafas, R. U. Brown, G. A. Odudigbo, O. C. Onowu, Y. S. Suleiman, E. S. Agbana, B. B. M. Okoyen, G. M. Okoko, A. M. Garba, M. l. Bashir, M. O. Abam, A. E. Allotey, G. E. Edokpa, and A. N. Madubuike.

Others are Adamu Lamuwa, Innocent lwejuo, M. S. Abubakar, Y. A. Ahmed, S. D. Umar, A. Sule, G. Y. Hamza, N. Rimi, L S. Ahmed-Remawa, M. Manu, l. R. Ocheni, l. A. Yusuf, M. Abdulraheem, W. A. Adedeji, and A. U. Ogah.

Also among the ambassadors-designate are A. A. Musa, N. A. Kolo, S. O. Olaniyan, A. R. Adejola, E. Awe, O. Aluko, I. A. Alatishe, V. A. Adeleke, M. S. Adamu, l. N. Charles, Z M. lfu, and B. B. Hamman.

In another letter dated July 1, 2020, the President asked the Senate to confirm one career ambassador-designate and 39 non-career ambassadors- designate.