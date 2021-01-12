BNL brakes silence over rift between Kanu and his Deputy

Listen to article

Biafra Nations League, BNL, has finally reacted to the rift between the Leader of the Indigenous people of Biafra, IPOB, Mr Nnamdi Kanu and his Deputy Uche Mefor, National Leader of BNL, Princewill Chimezie Richard blamed the two leaders of IPOB for Niger Deltans inability to join the struggle like the Igbos, speaking shortly after a meeting with members of the group in Obudu, Cross River State, the BNL Leader recalled how he pleaded with the Radio Biafra directors to stop promoting Igbo agenda alone on Radio Biafra, he said "the word 'Chukwu Abiama' dominated the Radio whereas not all section of Biafrans call Chukwu", he lamented that Radio Biafra years of existence would have been to focus on the non Igbo areas with key actors from the areas in other to balance the movement.

Princewill added that Biafra won't be free without other areas agreeing with the Igbo , he expressed doubt that the Eastern Security Network, ESN would operate in the South South and Bakassi Peninsula without involvement of the indigenes of the areas.

BNL called for synergies between the various groups agitating for Biafra, adding that only it's group has the mandate of other tribes.

He advised Kanu to make peace with his Deputy and amend the programs of Radio Biafra to include other areas or work with members of the group to spread the influence of the Radio to the Gulf of Guinea.

"Our members are ready to collaborate only if they will accept to do the right thing, they should stop fighting and focus on educating Biafrans, not just inciting the Igbos , we need everyone on track, and only us have the capacity to spread the Radio to the Gulf of Guinea and indigenous people of the area will participate"