Reps Mahmud laments death of Bello Isa Bayero

The member representing Ajingi, Albasu and Gaya federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya has described Bello Isah Bayero. as an elder statesman and astute politician.

The Federal lawmaker stated this in a Statement issues to Media outlets said the late politician was a gentleman , whose political activities helped in the maturing of our democracy since the returned of civilian dispensation in the country in 1999.

The statement added that Malam Bello Bayero was an embodiment of selfless services humility, transparency, accountability and a loyal political associate of President Muhammad Buhari.

Hon Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya also

commisirated with Kano Emirate, his immediate families and prayed that Almighty Allah forgive the soul of the deceased and reward his good deeds with aljanna and grant his family, friends, the Kano Emirate the fortitude to bear this great loss.