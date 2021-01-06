Umahi's defection to APC brings S/E Zone to front page of National Discourse", APC Chieftain

Listen to article

The All Progressive Congress(APC) Chieftain in Ebonyi state, Chief Clement Odah said the reverberations arising from the defection of Governor David Umahi to the Ruling Party has brought South East to the front page of National discourse

Odah maintained that Umahi's defection has awakened the conscience of all the political parties and has altered the direction and substance of political permutations in Nigeria as everyone is now talking about the South East and Ndigbo.

Chief Odah who is also the Chairman, Ohaukwu local government area of Ebonyi state made this remarks in a statement he signed and and made available to newsmen in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state capital.

He advocated that Ndigbo should be allowed to produce Nigerian President in the forthcoming 2023 general election for the sake of justice and equity.

He said: "It has become politically and intellectually correct to promote the cause of Igbo man nationally. It has become fashionable to canvass for Nigeria President of Igbo extraction. A matter that was discussed in whispers is now shouted from the roof tops.

"A topic that was anathema to other ethnic nationalities has now become the favorite chorus on the lips of non-Igbo speaking political actors and pressure groups.

"We have experienced the same awakening effect in the sense that every Igbo man is now proudly talking about Justice for Ndigbo. Every leader now wants to be heard on the subject matter. The campaign for justice for Ndigbo has now assumed centre stage in all the major gatherings of Igbo leaders.

The council chairman however, said the defection of governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state to the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, has brought good luck to the south east region.

He noted that the defection of Umahi to APC provoked the interest of all Igbo leaders to speak in one voice, pursue vigorously the course of Igbo's producing the President of the country come 2023.

"The reverberations arising from the defection of His Excellency to the Ruling Party has brought South East and Ndigbo to the front page of National discussion. It has awakened the conscience of all the political parties. It has altered the direction and substance of political discourse in Nigeria. Everyone is now talking about the South East and Ndigbo.

"Everyone is now struggling to lend his voice to this great course. Things weren't this way a few months ago until Governor Umahi resurrected the sleeping lion in Igbo land by his courageous move and crusade for justice. The entire Igbo nation has jolted back to consciousness.

"Today, the spirit and mind of the Igbo man has been awakened, illuminated and rejuvenated. Ndigbo must not fail to acknowledge, appreciate and celebrate this great leader, the Governor of Ebonyi State who summoned the super human courage to question the unquestionable" he noted.

Odah noted that the fortunes of Nigeria will increase beyond expectations if Igbo man is allowed to rule the country.

"The fortunes of Ndigbo in Nigeria will improve tomorrow, as it definitely will, the token of gratitude must be reserved for Governor David Umahi. Should an Igbo man rule this Country tomorrow, let no man dare to distort the clear history of this struggle. Ndigbo must not misappropriate the accolades thereof, credit must be given to Governor David Umahi who raised the Igbo cause to an irrefutable level" he added.