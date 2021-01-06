Son late billionaire transporter, Ekene Dili Chukwu, dies from coronavirus

Listen to article

Augustine Ilodibe Jnr, Son of the late Nigerian billionaire transporter, Augustine Ilodibe has died in Lagos from COVID-19 complications, according to a statement released by his family.

He was aged 42 years.

The father of the deceased was the founder and owner of Ekene Dili Chukwu Transport Limited, which was a leader in the bus transportation business in Nigeria up till demise in the early 2000s.

The statement announcing the death of Ilodibe Junior reads, “With great sadness we announce the passing unto glory of our dear son, husband, father, brother and uncle, Ekendilichukwu Augustine Chukwunonso Ilodibe (Junior) who died this morning (Jan 4) from complications of COVID-19 in Lagos.

“We pray that his soul rests in peace and the Lord comfort his family and all of us he left behind.

“In consideration of the current pandemic, we kindly ask that you respect and maintain safety protocols through calls and messages to the family rather than physical visits.

“Thank you and God bless.”

The statement was signed by the deceased's brother, Mr Obinna Ilodibe on behalf the family.