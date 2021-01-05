MIYETI Allah denies being attacked in Ebonyi; says video, work of mischief makers.

Listen to article

The MIYETI ALLAH Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN), Ebonyi state Chapter has described as fake and misleading the video in circulation on social media platforms alleging that Herdsmen in Ebonyi were attacked and chased out of the state.

The association made this known in a communiqué signed by the chairman of the association, Alhaji Usman Ishaku and Secretary, Alhaji Inusa Sani arising from their meeting and made available to newsmen,

It said that the video was orchestrated by mischief makers and enemies of peace designed to cause disharmony between the peace loving people of Ebonyi state and Fulani herdsmen in the state.

The Communiqué stated that Alhaji Adamu informed the Association of his intention to relocate to Taraba state with his family and that he has been given a title that would warrant him stay in the village and seek greener pasture for his cattle in Taraba state.

It called on the people to disregard the audio and video in circulation on social media, stressing that that is not the true position of the relationship existing between the herdsmen and the people of Ebonyi state.

"The attention of MIYETI ALLAH Cattle breeders' Association( MACBAN), Ebonyi state chapter has been drawn to a fake and misleading video in circulation on social media platform alleging that herdsmen were being attacked and chased out of Ebonyi state.

" That the audio and video in circulation on social media platform are false, fake, misleading and orchestrated attempt by mischief makers and enemies of peace, the Association is enjoying in Ebonyi state and Fulani herdsmen resident in Ebonyi state""

Earlier, the Secretary to the state government, Dr Kenneth Ugballa urged security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of the false information and be prosecuted for the law to take its cause.

Dr Ugballa said that such information was from the pit of hell and does not in any way represent the true position of Ebonyi state adding that such information could not be traced the state.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Herdsmen/Farmers relationship Committee and Commissioner for justice, Barr. Cletus Ofoke said it looks strange to sane mind to hear that herdsmen are attacked and chased out in Ebonyi state.

Barr. Ofoke said that there have been a mechanism put in place by the state government where where any crisis that erupts between the herdsmen and the people is speedily addressed for peace to reign.