Dep Gov Flags Off Empowerment Program for 600 Women in Southern Borno

Borno state Deputy Governor, Umar Usman Kadafur has flagged off the distribution of grinding machines , sewing machines and cash to 600 hundred women across Five local governments in southern Borno as empowerment programme donated by Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume .

The women empowerment which took place at Ambassador Saidu Pindar Lodge Biu also witnessed the presentation of an electric Transformer donated by the wife of Sťenator Mohammed Ali Ndume ,Hajiya Maryam Ali Ndume to the people of Galtimari ward in Biu by the Deputy Governor as well as a cash assistance of three million naira to women by the wife of the Deputy Governor, Hajiya Maimuna Umar Usman Kadafur.

The Deputy Governor appealed to the beneficiaries not to sell the items given to them but use it for the purpose they are meant for.

The local governments benefitted are Biu, Hawul, Kwaya, Bayo and Shani respectively.