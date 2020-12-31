GOC 7 Div Distributes Christmas Gifts to IDPs in Maiduguri

Listen to article

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division, Nigerian Army ((NA), Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri Wednesday distributed Christmas gifts to displaced families in Gubio IDPs Camp in the Jere Local Government Area of Borno state.

The I benefitting internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) include 6,664 IDP households and 32, 232 individual IDPs, drawn from Gwoza, Kukawa, ,Monguno, Kala Balge , Abadam, Konduga, Bama and Gubio LGAs of the state who were attacked in 2015.

The Commander, 195 Battalion, Nigerian Army, Lt. Col. Andrew Wuyep who represented the GOC, 7 Division, NA Maiduguri, Major Gen. Abdul Ibrahim Khalifa said that the gifts were distributed to enable them rejoice with their loved ones and enjoy the Christmas festival aimed at improving civilian military relations among the benefitting communities.

According to him, “This exercise is in continuation of our efforts geared at winning the hearts and minds of the civil population to support the Nigerian Amy’s counter insurgency fight in line with the mandate of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai.

“This event is also to provide a favourable platform to sensitise the IDPs on the need for them to be security conscious and responsive in reporting to the nearest security agencies any suspicious movement or strange activity that will breach peace,” Khalifa said.

Major Gen. Khalifa noted that NA will not relent on its efforts to restore lasting peace and tranquility in the state and north east at large while appealing to the IDPs to continue to support the NA and be prayerful for the insurgency to come to an end.

Speaking on behalf of the male benefitting IDPs, Alaramma Bagoni Meleh thanked the NA for the gesture and smoothing the existing cordial relationship between the communities and military.

He also prayed for peace to return a d God to bring a stop to the Insurgency while appreciating the military.

In her remark on behalf of the female IDPs, Hanja YaBintu Usman, said that the clothes given to her children would keep them warm during the harmattan period.

Highlights of the event include the distribution of foods, drinks, noodles, biscuits, toiletries and clothes, group photographs and presentation of Christmas gifts.