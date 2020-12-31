Pentecostals back Bishop Kukah

Listen to article

Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has voiced support for the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matthew Kukah, over his comments on the states of the nation.

For the PFN, Kukah the mind of all genuine Nigerians that have watched as situations are getting out of hand in Nigeria.

PFN is the umbrella body of petecostal churches in Nigeria.

President of PFN, Rev. Felix Omobude, Tuesday in Benin, called on those attacking Kukah for his honest and sincere comments to desist from it, adding that the bishop should not be used as a sacrificial lamb.

Omobude, who was speaking on issues as they relate to the current states of the nation, said the Bishop spoke truth to power and that it was the minds of most Nigerians and should be commended for voicing out when others seemed to have kept quiet when actually things were getting out of control.

He ssid, “Well, I appreciate Bishop Kukah. I don't think we have interacted on one-on-one but if you follow him, you will know that he is down to earth when it has to do with telling the truth.

“Bishop Kukah is an advocate of democracy so he could not have been calling for the military overthrow of the government. The issues that he raised are very glaring.

“Now, it is only in this country that you can't talk against government and go free. What is the dust for? I know that the minister of information is paid for his job but he should be honest enough to face certain truth.

“People call Mr. Trump all kinds of names and never has anybody been sued for insulting him but people have been sued in Nigeria for insulting president.

“So, Bishop Kukah spoke the minds of genuine Nigerians. And any attempt by anybody to impose a section of the nation upon the other, is bound to cause chaos.

“Bishop Kukah should be seeing as a patriot and not a sacrificial lamb. He is not a hater of government but he is a lover of truth. I stand wholeheartedly on his views,” he said.