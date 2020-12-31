Churches in Oyo to hold crossover dervice under dtrict COVID-19 protocols

Listen to article

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has approved the conduct of the crossover service by churches in the state.

Makinde, in a statement issued on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, however, warned worship centres to hold their services in strict compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

“The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has approved the suspension of the 12 a.m. to 4 a.m. curfew earlier imposed on states by the Federal Government, saying that officials of the State's Task Force on Covid-19 will ensure strict compliance to the guidelines and advisories during the Yuletide and after,” the statement partly read.

“The governor, has, therefore, directed that religious centres be allowed to hold crossover worship services only in strict compliance with COVID-19 protocols.”

Makinde gave the directives in a brief endorsed by the chairman of the Technical Team of the COVID-19 Task Force, Professor Temitope Alonge, which reviewed the earlier pronouncement of the Technical Team and lifted the curfew.

However, other advisories earlier released by the Task Force, including the directive of 50 per cent occupancy for worship and event centres, ban of street carnivals and others, remain in effect.

The Oyo State Task Force on COVID-19 had, in a communique released on Tuesday, earlier warned individuals, families and corporate organisations in the state to adhere to protocols such as the use of face masks in public places, social distancing and regular washing of hands.

The Task Force had equally reminded event centres on the existing advisory on 50 per cent capacity occupancy for events, while also enforcing the proper use of face masks and handing washing requirements.

It admonished residents of the state, including private healthcare providers and individuals feeling unwell, to access the available testing centres across the 33 local government areas of the state.(Channels TV)