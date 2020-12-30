Ending 2020 With An Attitude Of Gratitutde - Sijibomi Ogundele's Goodwill Message To Nigerians

Listen to article

Dear Nigerians,

Corona was a blessing and also a curse. A blessing because it reminded us of the importance of life and how the slightest negligence can result in a worse accident.

It is also a reminder, of how the greatest asset of ANY government is their Human Resources and not their Physical Resources! From Dubai to Denmark, Cairo to Cape Town, and Los Angeles to Lagos, Covid 19 has disrupted our LONG-anticipated 2020, which was POPULARLY referred to as the golden year. Having said that, to move into a new era of 2021, our first attitude must be that of gratitude.

COVID 19 like a joke, came FASTER than a tsunami, crippled economies; stole the lives of many loved ones - without regards for political status, nationality or qualification. Some, who felt like gods, were REDUCED 6-feet down, but I repeat again, our first attitude must be that of gratitude.

As we keep extending our condolences to families of those that have lost their loved ones, WE USE THIS opportunity to remind us that COVID is real and the fear of Corona is the beginning of wisdom.

THIS YEAR, we’ve had to fight lotS of battles…from the Black Lives Matters, where discrimination and racism held the breath of our brothers in America, to the death of the Iconic sports entrepreneur - Kobe Bryant.

THE WHOLE WORLD, was held in SHOCK, when we woke up to the death of our Wakanda brother - Chadwick Boseman; we can’t still get over the death of radio personality - Dan Foster;

The explosion that erupted in the small city of Beirut, which was SO LOUD that the whole world felt the cry of our Lebanese brothers. History will never forget the controversies surrounding the American election, where one man almost DISRUPTED the democratic foundation that has held a nation for over 200 years.

It goes on and on! Our fine pilot leader Jerry John Rawlins, one of the champions of African nation! No other man has captivated the world in mental and physical dribblings like Diego Armando ‘Maradona’!. We at Sujimoto extend our deepest condolences to thw family and the people of Argentina! Ladies and gentlemen, we shall not move into a new era, without first making our attitude be that of gratitude!

While still recovering from this HORRENDOUS pandemic, the EndSARS protest happened! The EndSars agitation was not only about the brutality of the Special Armed Robbery Squad, but a way to put an end to the historical and institutional looting of our educational palliative, infrastructural, economical and medical palliatives.

The EndSARS protest was to put an end to the injustice and institutional looting of the common wealth of our nation! And my first attitude is that of gratitude to my brothers and sisters, for lending our voice, knowing that one tweet can travel and start a conversation, that can change the narrative of our generation.

From the corners of Kastina to the borders of Borno, INSECURITY has become the bedrock of our nation. Inflation has skyrocketed, causing food insecurities, making life difficult for the COMMON MAN. EVEN Onions has become the local man’s diamond!

Economic chaos, job losses and Inflation, has made people commit suicide and many carring their bags seeking for opportunities in Canada.

In spite of COVID 19, the tension of #EndSars and the face of recession, we were FACED with two options; we had a CHOICE to give up or find opportunities where others saw calamity.

At Sujimoto, we made the choice to CONVERT our fears into fortunes, WE created NEW iconic projects, that will not only compete with the best locally but stand among giants globally!

The Leonardo - the most sophisticated residential building in Banana Island, WHERE every inch from foundation to finishing will elaborate the true essence of luxury. We took Abuja by storm and created Queen Amina -a luxury twin tower in the HEART of Maitama, designed to disrupt any form of mediocrity in the real estate industry.

We didn’t stop there! We are creating the Sujimoto Diamond City, where we would have about 1200 apartments, 98,000sqm of office spaces, 2 five star hotels, 20,000 seater conference hall, 10,000 car parks, hospitals, sport centre, independent power centre and many more…CREATING a mini Dubai in the centre of Lagos!.

What we couldn't achieve in 5 years, we’ve achieved in 5 months! THIS WAS only made possible because we made a CAUTIOUS decision to turn our problems into opportunities and our fears into fortunes. YOU TOO can do the same but first, we MUST NOT enter into a new era, without attitude be that of gratitude.

From Kaduna to Calabar, Awka to Ikeja and Ikorodu to Ikoyi, I USE this opportunity to call on ALL NIGERIANS, to unite against the DISEASE of tribalism and enter the new era of 2021 with the attitude of gratitude.

Opportunity has no tribe or religion, but SHE ONLY understands entrepreneurship! I have travelled all over the world and trust me, Nigeria is the BIGGEST ground for uncommon Opportunities!

The Nigeria of the Adenugas, Dangotes and the Coscharis, IS THE SAME Nigeria where a Lebanese man can come as a Trader and become an industrialist; an Indian comes as a Storekeeper and end up a Manufacturer!

This can only happen because while many realist and pessimist are discussing, these guys are taking optimistic advantages that is changing the narratives of their destiny. We too can do the same by making a CONSCIOUS decision to turn our Lemon into Lemonade and produce diamonds from our coal.

To Nigerians home and abroad, and everyone who has made 2020 beautiful for us, we say may the odds be in our favour as we enter a new era!

Once again, let’s not forget the essence of making our attitude that of gratitude. BE a source of HOPE to the hopeless, because 2020 has shown us all that when your neighbour is hungry, your chicken is not safe!