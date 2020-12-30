TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

December 30, 2020

My Response To Tunde Bakare's Open Letter To Yinka Odumakin

Yinka, tell Tunde Arewa that I only asked questions. I made no assertions and indulged in no falsehood. I simply asked him to clear the air. Can't we ask questions? Is he God? Why is he so upset? Why can't he just answer the questions rather than get his knickers in a twist?

In any case why is he sending you to me? If he is a man let him reach me himself and not send you to me. I do not react well to threats and you are not his messenger. If he has anything to say to me let him say it. I am waiting. And I will respond to him fire for fire.

As for my past he can say what he likes. Nothing is hidden. I have given my testimony publicly many times including before the Nigerian Senate & I have always said that I am a living manifestation of God's mercy &grace. Everyone has a past.No-one is an angel, including him.

I was troubled 30 years ago. I went to Bible school in Ghana. God delivered me and my life was never the same again. End of story. That is my testimony and it is a great and miraculous one. That is why I am a believer. That is why I am so proud of the God that I serve.

That is why I love Him so much & will do anything for Him. Thanks be to God. Unlike others I do not hide my past but instead I tell the world about how God delivered me from it. And if the devil wants to use my past against me I will use his future against him. Let God judge!
