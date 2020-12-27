Nigeria's Women Affairs Minister, Pauline Tallen tests positive for COVID-19

Listen to article

Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen has tested positive for coronavirus, she revealed on Sunday, 27 December 2020.

The minister announced that she tested positive for the virus after she was advised by her medical team to undergo the test and self-isolate for observation over the past few days.

Pauline said she and her family members took the COVID-19 test. However, only her result returned positive.

She says she is asymptomatic and have gone into isolation as she receives treatment.

Pauline urged members of the public to pray, stay safe and observe all the COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Following interaction with individuals that later show asymptomatic signs of COVID19, I was advised by my medical team to undergo the test and self isolate for observation over the past few days.