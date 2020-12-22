Olu of Warri, Ikenwoli Godfrey Emiko Passes On. Died of COVID-19 Related Complication

Listen to article

The 20th Olu Of Warri, Ikenwoli Godfrey Emiko, is dead of COVID-19 complications, according to multiple reports,

There has been no confirmation yet from the Palace or the Delta State Government, that ought to announce the death of a first class monarch.

Reports said the traditional ruler died Monday, a week after his fifth coronation anniversary.

He was among the contacts of late Major General John Irefin, who died on 10 December in Abuja from COVID-19 complications.

Palace chiefs including Ologbotsere (Prime Minister) of Warri Kingdom, Chief Ayirimi Emami did not respond to a call by The Guardian newspaper.

Ogiame Ikenwoli was born on March 19, 1955 to Olu Erejuwa II who reigned between 1951 and 1986.

Ikenwoli succeeded his younger brother, Ogiame Atuwatse II, on December 12, 2015 at an elaborate ceremony at Ode-Itsekiri, the ancestral home of the Itsekiri.