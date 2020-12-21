Last Friday's Boko Haram Killings & Abduction: " You have failed in Protecting Lives and Property of the People... Zulum Accuses Army

Listen to article

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has furiously criticised the Nigeria Military's performance in the state saying," the Nigerian Army has failed. The Nigerian Army cannot protect lives and property of commuters in just a distance of 20 kilometres between Auno and Jakana along Maiduguri Damaturu road. I wondered how they can defeat Boko Haram insurgents in such situation."

Governor Babagana Zulum who stated this Monday in an interview with newsmen shortly after addressing residents of Jakana in Jakana village added, " look at the number of vehicles burnt, the Nigerian Army personnel are busy collecting money from motorists at the entrance of Maiduguri gate and they cannot protect them".

" If the Nigerian Army cannot protect commuters in just a distance of 20 kilometers between Auno and Jakana. . I see no way they can defeat Boko Haram insurgents..

"This morning I left Maiduguri to Jakana with you (journalists). I have not seen a single soldier, police including our Rapid Response Squad (RRS ) on the road between Auno and Jakana a distance of just 20 kilometers. It is surprising , if they fail to do that, how can they defeat Boko Haram", Zulum queried

" The Nigerian Army has failed in discharging their duties of protecting the commuters along Maiduguri Damaturu road, more especially, Auno Jakana road where in the last 2 years, several attacks took place.

"We are going back to Maiduguri now, I am going to summon security meeting with the Army and police, as well as other security agencies to review the security architecture," Zulum said.

The governor who was at the scene of the last Friday's attack, where 10 people were killed and 35 other passengers were abducted in Kuturu village along Maiduguri Damaturu road, assured the residents and motorists that his government was going to take measures to stop the carnage on the road.

He also urged the residents of Jakana to stand up and defend their communities by reporting suspicious movements and objects to the security agencies.