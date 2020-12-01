hunger and poverty are Nurturing Insecurity In Nigeria - Rotimi Amaechi

Listen to article

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has reacted to the calls for restructuring, saying hunger and poverty are Nigeria’s most critical problems and are breeding insecurity in the country.

Amaechi, who spoke in an interview on Channels Television, stated that while the calls for restructuring were relevant, the most urgent problems the government needed to tackle were hunger and poverty.

“If to you, what is essential is restructuring, I don’t see anything wrong with restructuring, but I am saying it is not the most critical problem we have. The most vital issue we have is that hunger and poverty are breeding insecurity.

“If you can create employment, you create security. If you like to hire as many men in the police as you want, they will do nothing until you put food in the hands of people.

“Why is it that it is only when the north is in power that we raise the issue of restructuring? Have we asked ourselves that we had the opportunity of being in government for six years and nothing changed?

“I’m not against the president addressing the demands, but the president can’t address them under threats,” he said.