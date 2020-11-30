AHRC Stands with the Palestinian People:

Listen to article

﻿The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) joins the international community and peace-loving people across the world in observing and honoring November 29, the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestine People.

The International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People is a day set by the UN General Assembly resolution number (32/40 B) on 1977 observing November 29 as the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People. It is generally held on November 29 each year to mark the anniversary of UN Resolution number 181, the resolution on the partition of Palestine that was adopted on November 29, 1947.

Despite the massive military imbalance between Israel and the Palestinians, and the unlimited support from the Trump administration, Israel has not been able to dictate to the Palestinians a settlement of the conflict on its own oppressive terms. We hold, as many around the world realize, that there is no military solution to the conflict. Unless Israel recognizes the rights of the Palestinians, we don’t see an end to the conflict.

This year’s International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People takes place at a time of turmoil. There is a siege on Gaza and ongoing military attacks, thousands of Palestinian political prisoners including children, ongoing theft of Palestinian land and other abuses and transgressions. Despite all the challenges, the Palestinians have refused to cave in to oppressive demands of capitulation fraudulently presented as the "Deal of the Century."

“On this day we remember that the conflict is ongoing and that the Palestinian people remain undefeated,” said Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive Director. “Peace requires justice with its foundation being international law and UN resolutions,” added Hamad. “On this day we remember that the Palestinian people are not alone in their struggle for freedom and justice,” concluded Hamad.