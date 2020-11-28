2 Suspected Hoodlums In Ibadan Reveal They Sold Skulls Of 2 Policemen For N1,000.00

Listen to article

Two suspected hoodlums, Adewale Abiodun and Aliu Mubarak have narrated how they sold two policemen’s skulls for 1,000 for ritual purposes in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The suspects were among those arrested by the police in the aftermath of #EndSARS’ burning of a police station in Ibadan.

On of the suspects, Abiodun narrated that on Monday, October 22, Mubarak asked him to follow him to Alabata area in Ibadan, where his wife was staying and that when they got to Iwo Road and saw that the road had been blocked and smoke was billowing. They moved closer to see what was happening and saw humans being burnt.

He explained that the mob was hitting the burnt bodies with sticks, and started taking the body parts, saying that Mubarak came to him and said he wanted to take some of the body parts and that he had someone he would sell them to.

According to him, Mubarak went to take the two skulls, adding that they went to the native doctor’s residence in the neighbourhood, saying that after negotiation, the native doctor gave them N500 with the promise to pay the balance of N500.

He said the native doctor told them he was not the one who would use the skulls, but that he would take them to a cleric in Ilorin, Kwara State, for ritual purpose.

Abiodun said after leaving the residence of the native doctor, he and Mubarak went to a restaurant and used the N500 to eat and that about 7pm the same day, the native doctor saw him at a junction in their area and gave him N500 balance, which he shared with Mubarak.