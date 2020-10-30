TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

October 30, 2020

Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) Loses A Reporter inside office

By The Nigeria Voicee
A journalist with the Nigerian Television Authority, Tunde Saiki, is dead. According to available information, the journalist died inside the office of Friday morning.

The incident occurred at the Victoria Island, Lagos State channel of the national television. The Chairman of the Lagos State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Dr. Qasim Akinreti, confirmed the development.

Akinreti condoled with Saiki’s family and the NTA management.


