Biafra: "We want total separation not just "EndSars" -Biafra Nations Youth League (BNYL) Members

Listen to article

The Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL yesterday said it was in favour of total separation of Nigeria. The group made this known at a Cameroonean border village in Akamkpa LGA of Cross River State. In a video released by the group's online BBS Media, the National Leader of BNYL, Princewill warned that the group is out to face any kind of approach from the Fulani attackers and the government securities killing peaceful agitators across the South. Ambazonia separatists were also present to reiterate support for the Biafrans following collaboration with the members.

The video showed members chanting "No more green white green"

Watch video

