Oyigbo Residents Fleeing

Listen to article

The Army has resorted to wanton destructions,

and the dead is only thing they want.

Fear has prepared residents to flee, while

unnecessary anger becomes army's logo.

Young men are not tired of running. No one

stands his ground. All hiding behind shadows.

Residents are fleeing just as that part of

brain which kills stress has been killed with turmoils.

Army is not only prepared for fighting, but

are fighting undercover battle. There's conflict.

Lost has become the destination of many,

fright the living now wear as toga.

Army has refused to run to peace: The reason

they are stationed in Oyigbo. But rather wearing

the town to fatigue, weariness being

residents habit. Let Odi Massacre not repeat.

How can an actor who was born to touch

legs on stage now touches legs on grave?

This is the fate of residents fleeing

their abodes their hearts are left behind.

Let the governor discern something

from within. When life is full of running

runners should come back with roses,

not woes and hues. They can't breathe.

Let chasing and fleeing residents

not be the problem-solution.

(c) ODIMEGWU ONWUMERE

Oct. 25 2020.