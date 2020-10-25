Five Persons Die In Struggle To Share Money Found In A Govt. Warehouse In Taraba State

Listen to article

No fewer than five persons were reported to have died while struggling to share an undisclosed amount of money found at a government-owned warehouse in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital.

The looters made the discovery of the money on Saturday.

It was gathered that the looters, who broke the keys of the doors of the warehouse, found two bags containing N1,000 Naira inside the warehouse located close to the Christian Association of Nigeria Secretariat in Jalingo on Saturday.

It was further gathered that the looters in their hundreds abandoned food items they were carting away and started struggling to get the money.

The items were kept in the warehouse about four months ago.

The suspected looters had at about 6pm launched the attack on the warehouse.

Thousands of people, including women and children, were seen carting away assorted items from the warehouse.

Some of the looters came with tricycles, popularly known as Keke Napep, vans and other vehicles to take their share of the loot.

They loaded bags of rice, maize and soyabean among others.

Only one police van was seen close to the warehouse.

The few policemen around looked helpless as the looters trooped into the warehouse to cart away the food item.

Some the looters interviewed said the items stored in the warehouse was purchased by the public fund and as such belong to the people.