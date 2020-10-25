Let's Pray for Peace, Mrs Obiano Urges Anambra Women.

Listen to article

The wife of the Governor of Anambra State and founder of the charity organization, Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFE), Dr Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano (Osodieme) has called on Anambra women to immediately embark on prayers and fasting for peace in our land from 6am to 6pm beginning Sunday 25th October 2020 for a period of one month.

Mrs Obiano made the call in Awka late Saturday against the backdrop of the violence and wanton destruction across the country and Anambra State which has led to unnecessary loss of lives and properties.

Explaining the urgent need for prayers, Mrs

Obiano stated;

" As mothers we cannot continue to watch askance as our children leave our homes in order to express peaceful democratic rights or to work are either molested or do not come back at all or in good piece. As praying mothers we are called on to seek the face of God beginning early this Sunday. Those who cannot sustain the prayer and fasting from 6am till 6pm can stop at 3pm daily."

" We are a peaceful and hardworking people as well as our brothers and sisters keepers. There is no better time to seek the intervention of God Almighty in our lives than now. We are the ones to lead the call for prayers as ndi Nne and I am hopeful that by praying together with good intention, God will grant the wishes of each and every one of our families and restore peace in our land." Mrs Obiano reiterated.