Endsars Protest not about Buhari, Fulani, Hausa, it's Igbo, Yoruba Police Wickedness to Fellow Tribesmen

The Endsars Protests is not all about Buhari. Atrocities were committed from the Obasanjo time to Jonathan time, using SARS to kill Igbo Youth. Those turning it into ethnic affairs are stupid.

James Nwafor who killed my friend and former Chief Security Officer to Uwazurike by name Chukwuemeka Ugah, is not from Borno or Katsina. He is from Ebonyi State. The rest killer commanders I have encountered over time, and rescued from their hands are all Igbos, Yorubas, Urhobos, Bini, Itsekiri. Lets remove tribal propaganda from this #endsars protest so that Nigeria can move forward.

Lets not turn the Endsars protest into Hausa-Fulani vs Igbo Affair as IPOB wants to do. More Igbos were killed during Peter Obi time by SARS Awkuzu than any other time, under the Supervision of Obasanjo, Jonathan, Peter Obi and Achike Udenwa , more than 5000 Igbos were killed by combined efforts of the Army and SARS Awkuzu during the shoot at sight order of Peter Obi. Afterward James Nwafor and SARS were used to kill and collect ransom.

I have written about how SARS Awkuzu murdered many people in the past, and have reported their atrocities to Ohanaeze Ndigbo, CAN,PFN,GAAICOM etc

I wrote a piece titled 'Murder of Prophet Nwoko, Chukwuemeka Ugah, others' last year June and I mentioned in paragraph eight, nine, ten, thus:

"In 2014, I was introduced to Comrade Chukwuemeka Ugah, erstwhile Chief Security Officer to MASSOB leader,Raph Uwazurike. He needed my assistance concerning his travails with MASSOB. This man from Igbariam in Anambra State opted out of MASSOB, accusing Uwazurike of abandoning them to penury while living in opulence. He formed the Association of Igbo Youth (AIYO) with lots of MASSOB loyalists and all hell was let lose. By the time he was reporting to me, about fifty of his members have been murdered by MASSOB allegedly under the order of Uwazurike.

"In a petition signed by their National Coordinator, Comrade Chukwuemeka James Ugah and Anambra State Coordinator, Mr Odinikpo Ananwude and addressed to the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Zone 9, Umuahia, submitted on the 1st of November, 2013 they alleged that on the 14th of July alone, Uwazurike’s men murdered 18 of their followers at Onitsha.

"It got so bad that Ohanaeze and GAAICOM waded into the matter and Barrister Okpalaukwu was asked to follow up while the church leaders while prominent Igbo clerics asked me to follow up and get back to them. The matter was reported to the AIG Zone 9 .The AIG invited them for settlement and some MASSOB activists laid ambush on AIYO activists and the journey was aborted by security tip off, I prevailed upon Okpele and his boys to shelve the trip to avoid further bloodshed.

"Few months later, Okpele, former CSO to Uwazurike was invited to SARS Awkuzu and by the next day he was murdered in detention. Okpele had alerted a week earlier that Uwazurike threatened to use his friendly links with the Jonathan Government and police to kill him and his alert was ignored until he was killed. I cannot recount the moves that myself and others church and Ohanaeze leaders made to prevent his followers from orgies of bloody revenge".

let us not tribalize this SARS protest as IPOB wants us to do. SARS is Igbo police Wickedness to Ndigbo, Yoruba Police Wickedness to Yoruba, and Urhobo Police Wickedness to Fellow Urhobo's.

Those looting, burning, killing fellow compatriots in the name of Endsars are worse than SARS'

Obinna Akukwe, Columnist, Activist, profetobinna2yahoo.com, @obinnaakukwe