Lagos relaxes curfew

Lagos State Government has relaxed the curfew imposed on Lagos following the #EndSARS protest.

The tate governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had on Tuesday slammed a 24-hour curfew on the residence of the state as part of efforts to force the discontinuation of the protests by youths in the state.

The youths had converged at the Lekki Tollgate for more than 10 days whee they ventilated the anger against the brutality of the FSARS through songs and solidarity messages.

According the governor, the relaxation begins from Saturday.

The curfew was imposed on October 20, 2020.

The Chief Press Secretary to Sanwo-Olu, Gboyega Akosile, on his Twitter handle said: “Lagos State Governor @jidesanwoolu relaxes the statewide curfew from Saturday to 8am to 6pm in the evening.”