Evaluation, Repairs and Auction Committee on Unserviceable Govt Vehicles Hands Over Twelve 14 Seater Repaired to Borno Express

Borno State Committee on Evacuation, Repairs and Auction of Grounded /Unserviceable Government Vehicles, plants and Equipment has handed over repaired Ten 14 Seater Toyota Hiace Buses for re-use by the Borno Express Transport Corporation.

The Committee Chairman, Engr. Lawan Abba Wakilbe disclosed this while addressing the press at the State Mechanical Workshop today.

He stated that the Committee recovered Twenty-Five 25 vehicles in various workshops abandoned for several years.

Wakilbe added that the Committee after receiving directives from His Excellency, invited the Technical Unit of Borno Express Transport Corporation who selected the Ten 10 buses presented today while the remaining Fifteen 15 are beyond economic repairs due to long time abandonment and cannibalisation of parts.

Similarly, Engr. Wakilbe also stated that the Committee is handing over to the Borno Express Mass Transit Corporation, Ten Ambulances mostly Compression Ignition (Diesel-Engine) to be converted to Spark Ignition (Petrol-Engine), to be rehabilitated and handed back to the Ministry of Health for re-use.

The representative of the Ministry for Local Government and Emirate Affairs, Alh. Babagana Ali, who is also a Member of the Committee said that ,"as part of the Committee’s mandate, it is required that the committee should identify unserviceable vehicles belonging to all tiers of government ".

"Mass Transit Scheme using this nature of vehicles is not feasible for now. Thus, culminating in a major policy decision to hand over all the serviceable Local Government Council buses to the Borno Express Transport Corporation for rehabilitation and re-use", Babagana said.

He further maintained that the proceeds from the sales of all Local Government items recovered will eventually go to the coffers of the Local Government via the Single Treasury Account of the State Government.