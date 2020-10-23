Northern Governors Condemn #EndSARs Protests by Youths

Listen to article

Northern States Governors Forum (NSGF) has condemned in totality the #EndSARS protests which have led to many killings of security personnel and civilians as well as destruction of property in some parts of the country, especially in Port Harcourt, Lagos and Abuja .

It also said that the agitation by the irked youths cannot lead to change of government in the country.

They stated this in a Communique issued at the end of an emergency meeting of the Northern States Governors’ Forum held in Kaduna today Thursday,.

The forum however observed that the protesters were enemies of the country who are violently agitating for change of Government outside the ballot box.

The Chairman of the Forum who is also the Governor of Plateau State , Mr. Simon Bako Lalong, in the communique said that the Forum was concerned with the negative development, stressing that, the Governors expressed their worries and concern on why the protests have persisted despite the magnanimity exhibited by the Federal Government and various State Governments’ calls from well meaning Nigerians to put an end to the protest.

According to him, the forum also appreciated the constitutional rights of all citizens, “to express concern even by way of protest”, but the Forum, however, condemned the incessant killing of human lives and destruction of property by the protesters.

“Forum strongly sues for unity and peaceful co-existence of all citizens and groups of people in Nigeria. Urge all Nigerians to see themselves as equal citizens of the country as the unity of Nigeria cannot be compromised.

“The Forum regrets the diabolical influencers in form of hooliganism, ethno-religious bigots and even political marauders who are bent on pulling the nation down its knees and pushing for regime change.

The Forum called on all Nigerians to resist these enemies of the nation by supporting Mr President, the Federal Government and democracy at large as it would not lead to regime change.

“The forum appealed to all citizens to restrain themselves from unwarranted disposition of sentiments, harassment and intimidation of other citizens resident in their home states.

“The forum resolved to further intensify their strategic engagements among different levels of stakeholders in their respective states.

“The Forum calls for comprehensive and robust reforms in the Police Force. She supports various Federal Government initiatives put in place by the Federal Government and will ensure that they are fast track and given more impetus by the 19 northern states.

“The Forum advocates for the constitution of judicial commission of enquiry to investigate all levels of destruction and killings during the EndSARS protest.

“The Forum also called for greater synergy between the state and the Federal Government in strengthening the unity, oneness and overall development of the country.”