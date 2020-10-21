Three Banks Set Ablaze In Lekki Area Of Lagos State

Listen to article

Three new generational bank buildings have been set ablaze along the Admiralty Way in Lekki, Lagos.

The three banks have been identified as Polaris, GTB and Access Bank branches.

Business premises, shopping malls and shops have also been looted by suspected hoodlums in the area.

These incidents happened on Tuesday night following shootings by security agents at #EndSARS protesters demonstrating against police brutality at the Lekki tollgate area.

Details later…

Credit: Punch