EndSARS protest: two killed, hoodlums set Orile police station on fire

Suspected hoodlums on Tuesday burnt down the Orile-Iganmu Police Station in Lagos State.

The station, one of the few stations housed in a modern building, lighted by the hoodlums after one of them was shot at by the police.

According to eyewitnesses account, the incident occurred around 09.45 am.

The police station services both Iganmu community in Apapa Iganmu and Orile Community in Coker/Aguda.

The spokesperson of the Apapa-Iganmu Local Government Area, Ayo Micheal said, “Yes, the station has been attacked.

He added, “What happened is that some boys came out this morning. They assembled themselves at Orile Junction. They were about marching down to Apapa. Just like yesterday that they started at Apapa Airport. They were on their way to Apapa, I learnt they passed through the police station and protested there.

“As they were protesting, police officers attempted to disperse them. They resisted the police. Before you know it, policemen shot two direct bullets at them. The bullets hit two people in the shoulder and chest.

“The two of them have died according to reports that I got.”