Ebonyi Govt. Describes Reports Of Umahi's Defection To Apc As False.

Ebonyi state government has described as false and figment of imagination the rumour making round in meaningful quarters that Governor David Umahi has defected to All Peoples Congress (APC).

Umahi’s Special As­sistant on Media, Mr. Francis Nwaze, in a statement in made available to newsmen in Abakaliki denied that his principal has joined APC.

He maintained that the Governor was still in the PDP and if there would be need for him to change party, he would do that publicly.

"My attention has been drawn to the news making the round in some quarters of the media, alleging that the Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Umahi has defected to All Progressive Congress (APC).

The news is a product of a figment of imagination on the part of the carriers as Gover­nor Umahi was, is, and is still flying the flag of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“It is, however, difficult to observe how people are easily persuaded to believe in fake dummies in the name of ru­mours.

“If for any reason, Gover­nor Umahi wishes to leave People Democratic Party (PDP), it will be officially communicated and can nev­er be a product from rumour mongers.

“The general public is advised to jettison such un­founded rumour,” the state­ment read.