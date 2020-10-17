endsars: Hackers Plot To Bring Down Fg Websites Suggested By Protesters, Two Down Already

Listen to article

Hackers have vowed to bring down any government website suggested by those protesting the killing and brutality of operatives of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

The hackers gave the promise on Thursday as the #EndSARS protest continued around the country.

First to be affected early in the day was the Twitter handle of the National Broadcasting Commission.

Later in the day, the hackers took down the website of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and Independent National Electoral Commission.

Both website could not be reached as at press time.

However, the website of the Central Bank of Nigeria, which was said to have been hacked, was active as at press time.

The hackers wrote on the hacked Twitter handle of the NBC: “Good morning, great Nigerians. TGIF and it’s also a good day to #ENDSARS and #EndSWAT.

“Which government website(s) would you want us to play with?

“Drop your suggestions under this tweet.

“#TwitterDown.

“We’re taking note of all your suggestions.

“What does #Anon have to gain? Nothing!

“We’re simply here to support our NG Family to say #EndSARS.

“ENDPOLICEBRUTALITY.

“#ENDBADGOVERNANCE.

“We #Anonymous are out to expose government’s secrets & dirtyfiles.