Gov. Zulum Directs Committee On Evaluation, Disposal Of Grounded Public Vehicles, Plants, Equipments To Apply Public Procurement Law

Listen to article

Borno State Committee on Evacuation, Repairs and Auction of Grounded /Unserviceable Government Vehicles, plants and Equipments since its inauguration on the 16th of July 2020 has in its possession over One Thousand (1,000) Government owned Vehicles, Plants and Equipment recovered from Government Agencies, privately owned Workshops and Local Government Areas.

At the conclusion of the first phase of the exercise, the Committee invited His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum mni FNSE, on 23rd of September, 2020 to inspect the items recovered at the State Mechanical Workshop.

His Excellency directed the Committee Chairman, Engr. Lawan Abba Wakilbe to commence the modality of auction of only obsolete, unserviceable and scrap items and not all recovered items (as was earlier circulated in various social media platforms), while useful items will be rehabilitated and put back into use.

It is in this vein that the Committee is handing over all trucks recovered to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement, Engr. Abba Yusuf for repairs and re-use.

During the handing-over ceremony, Engr. Wakilbe informed Members of the Press that the Committee will at 12 noon today, Friday, 16th October, 2020 submit the names of all shortlisted prospective auctioneers who have duly applied in accordance to the news bulletin published on Tuesday, 6th October, 2020 to the State Bureau of Public Procurement (SBPP) to pre-qualify and advise on the best five (5) Auctioneers to select for the exercise.

Meanwhile, another advert would be placed on all items recommended for auction, the modality and procedure of the exercise will be clearly indicated.

Engr. Lawan also expressed dismay with the attitude of some individuals who hide Government owned items.

He stressed that in the interim, the Committee will commence tracing items that were carted away by individuals in the cause of its exercise.

Furthermore, a letter has been written to the Borno Police Command calling for the arrest and prosecution of all those found with unauthorized Government items; he therefore called on members of the public to report such individuals either to the Committee or the Police.

Lawan also stated that more Government Agencies will benefit from useful items recovered when more allocations are approved by His Excellency.

Highlight of the occasion was the signing of the Hand-Over Documents between the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement, Engr. Abba Yusuf, and the Committee Secretary, Usman Wagami.