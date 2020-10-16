FG establishes Forestry College in Borno To fight desertification

Listen to article

In it's effort to combat desertification and climate change, the Federal Government has established College of Forestry in Gwangolong village of Jere local government area of Borno state.

The Minister for Environment, Alhaji Mamoud Abubakar made this known in Mauduguri when he paid a courtesy call to Governor Babagana Umara Zulum at the Government House, Maiduguri yesterday. He said: "I am on a working visit to Borno state. We have a lot of presence in this state because of its strategic importance. "

"We have agencies and departments that are working in the state, the Great Green Wall, Forestry Research Institute among others."

" The Great Green Wall has raised 1.3 million seedling, planted 60 kilometers of shelter belt and 140 heaters reserved among others.

" Borno is one of the 11 Frontline states of Great Green Wall project which is an international project consisting of 11 countries.

"We have our newly established Forestry college in Borno, GGW which is working on desert and desertification and environmental management. We are also here to find out the need of the state. what the state need and how we can collaborate and strengthen them".

" We know that the Borno state Governor have been working diligently in terms of environmental management, in terms of planting trees. We will continue to support him in planting more trees, we have planted more trees,.

"We going to plant more. The Great Green Wall has planted over half a million trees in Borno state, we will do more, the GGW have raised 1.3 seedlings to support Borno", the minister said.

Responding, the Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum said " I want to notify the people of Borno state that the Federal government in it's magnanimity has established College of Forestry in Gwangolong village of Jere local Government Area of Borno state."

" You are aware of the arid nature of the state and I believe with the establishment of the College of Forestry, the people of Borno state will benefit a lot with a view to combating desertification and enhancing climate actions in the state. I remain eternally grateful to the Federal Government", Zulum said.

He also assured that the Borno state government under his leadership will collaborate with the Federal Ministry of Environment, Great Green Wall and Forestry Research institute of Nigeria to see how possible we can work together in safeguarding the environment.

The governor added that because environment is very important and without environment, there couldn't be rain, and that the nexus between environment and development cannot be over emphasized.