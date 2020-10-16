WorldEggDay: Funtuna Eggs Call To Shoprite For Collaboration On Promoting World Egg Day Initiatives

Listen to article

In celebration and promotion of the Annual October 9th World Egg Day, Funtuna Eggs calls on Shoprite Nigeria to join in creating awareness to the general public on the benefits of protein consumption through a media buzz on social media platforms from 7th - 9th October, 2020.

In collaboration with NOVUS, Funtuna Eggs has received recognition from the International Egg Commission (IEC) for launching awareness and educational initiatives for World Egg Day by creating a media buzz with “Trivia” questionnaires on social media, offering World Egg Day prizes including recipe books, World Egg Day hats and egg colouring books for lucky participants!

Our effort to promote the World Egg Day information featured on famous Nigerian instagrammers accounts like Pulse Nigeria, Bella Naija Online and City FM 105.1 national radio was also recognized. What’s more, the launch of new initiatives will see 5,000 eggs distributed amongst the community and new opportunities made available for entrepreneurship and empowerment training on egg production.

Funtuna Egg is a leader in the local egg industry with premium quality, low cholesterol eggs produced by Funtuna Farms, a subsidiary of Animal Care Services Konsult, Nigeria Ltd, a leading livestock company in Nigeria and also a member of the International Egg Commission (IEC).

Thank you, we hope to keep the spirit alive. HAPPY WORLD EGG DAY.