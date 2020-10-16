Obiano Hails Emeka Offor on Humanitarian Award.

Listen to article

The Governor of Anambra State has congratulated Anambra born philanthropist and business mogul, Sir Emeka Offor for winning the 2019 Humanitarian Award which was recently conferred on him in a colorful ceremony in Abuja by The Sun Publishing Limited.

In a message signed by James Eze, his Chief Press Secretary, Governor Obiano extolled Sir Offor for touching lives in a profound way that has brought global attention to him and honour to Anambra State.

"As one of the leading lights of our dear state, you have continued to touch humanity where it matters most.

While you have generally made a huge impact on the society, I am delighted that The Sun Humanitarian Award was specifically conferred on you for your achievements in Human Capacity Development/Empowerment, Health Interventions, Educational Programmes and Infrastructural Development Programmes," Governor Obiano observed.

He further noted that Sir Offor's titanic fight to eradicate polio in Africa was a case study in organized and purposive philanthropy and lauded him for not forgetting his home state in his programmes as he strives to touch the larger world with his critical interventions.

"You were one of the earliest donors to the Covid-19 relief efforts in Anambra State. We share in your pride and sense of fulfillment in this special recognition and reward for your efforts by The Sun Publishing Limited," Governor Obiano further assured.

Signed.

James Eze

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Anambra State.