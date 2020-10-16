Gov. Zulum Resettles 760 IDPs From Ngoshe Community of Gwoza.....Constructs 200 New Houses , To Construct Additional 400 Houses

Listen to article

About 760 IDP households from Ngoshe, Kirawa and Pulka villages of Gwoza Local Government of Borno state were today Thursday screened, tagged and returned back to their ancestral homes by Borno State Government to continue with their normal lives after about 7 years of their displacement by Boko Haram insurgents.

Addressing the IDPs in Ngoshe town, Borno State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Umar Usman Kadafur commended the efforts of the resettlement committee while expressing satisfaction with the level of reconstruction works and all arrangements put in place for the return of the IDPs including security provision and social amenities provided in the town for the smooth resettlement of first batch of 760 households.

He however assured them that the state government was very much concerned about their continuous stay at the IDPs camps and was doing everything possible to return them back to their ancestral homes with dignity and respect at will.

Kadafur also urged the returnee IDPs to be law abiding and cooperate with the civil authorities and security agents, live in peace and harmony with one another as well as cooperate with the security personnel without hesitation to report any auspicious person or movement they may notice in their midst.

The deputy governor also advised them as a matter of necessity to return back to their farming and other business activities in the area as means of livelihoods, adding that,the state government will continue to support them and provide additional basic amenities and facilities to them as soon as possible.

He further commended the reconstruction committee for a job well done as well as all the prominent sons and daughters of Gwoza Local Government Area for their support and assistance which greatly facilitated the resettlement of the IDPs .

The Senator representing Borno Southern Borno senatorial district at the National Assembly, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume expressed satisfaction with the level of security arrangement put in place in Ngoshe town , stressing that , so far, the town is as safe as any other place one can think of.

Ndume also appealed to media to change the narrative of inciting and frightening reports that could discourage the IDPs from returning back to their communities, pointing out that, rather the media should give the IDPs hope and words of encouragement while commending the state government for reconstructing over 200 houses as well as providing basic amenities in Ngoshe town.

The Chairman of the Gwoza LGA resettlement committee, Engineer Yuguda Sale Bungas and other members: Dr Mairo Mandara and Professor Suleiman Bello who spoke on the same vein said about 760 households have so far been resettled as first batch of their returnee IDPs in the newly constructed 200 houses .

While about 400 houses would also be constructed soon to cater for the subsequent returnee IDPs.

They said the IDPs expressed willingness to return back to their communities, and so far, the IDPs that returned back are more than the targeted 760 households while expressing hope that in the next few days, almost all the IDPs of Ngoshe town will return back.

Some of returnee IDPs Interviewed commended the state government for resettling them back to their communities after seven years of displacement.