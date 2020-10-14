India Arrest A Nigerian For Drug Smuggling

Listen to article

A 37-year old Nigerian, Amachukwu Okeke, has been arrested by a team police officials deployed Bengaluru, southern India, for allegedly supplying methylenedioxy​methamphetamine (MDMA), commonly known as ecstasy or molly, to some youths in Kochi – a city in southwest India’s coastal Kerala state.

MDMA is a psychoactive drug primarily used for recreational purposes.

Okeke, who is a resident of Bilekahalli, Bengaluru, was held on charges of smuggling MDMA drugs to Kochi.

Police reportedly found a fake passport and foreign currencies in his possession.

Okeke, who is an accused in a drug case registered by the narcotic cell of Goa Police, escaped from Goa during the trial of the case.

He was hiding in Bengaluru and was continuing his drug trade under many names from various locations.

So far, four persons have been arrested, while Muhammed Shifaz, the fifth accused, is still absconding.

Elamakkara police had arrested Ahmmed Yazin, 21, and Mohammed Shahad, 22, on March 2 with 21g of MDMA.

Interrogation revealed that Muhammed Shifaz of Aluva supplied them with the contraband.

“Shahad and Yazin went to Bengaluru, where Muhammed Shifaz was studying and procured the drug with the help of Muhammed Riyas, 23.

“As directed by Riyas, Shifaz paid Rs 40,000 to Okeke via online to buy the contraband,” said a police officer. Riyas surrendered to the police on October 7.

During interrogation, police got clarity regarding Okeke, New Indian Express reports.