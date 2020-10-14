Care for the less privileged is my passion --- Mrs Obiano 

Listen to article

Caring for the less privileged and indigent persons has been my life-long passion and the reason for setting up the NGO,

Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFE). This was disclosed by the

wife of the Governor of Anambra State, Dr Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano (Osodieme) today 13 Oct, 2020, at Awkuzu and Ukpo, headquarters of Oyi and Dunukofia Local Government Areas respectively.

The visit was in continuation of her tour of the twenty-one Local Government Areas of Anambra State.

Mrs Obiano said that sustainability of her charity programmes is assured, adding that she would continue to touch the lives of the needy even beyond the governorship of her husband.

Wife of Governor of Anambra State, Her Excellency, Dr Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano (Osodieme), Wife of the National Chairman of APGA, Iyom Mary Oye and Transition Chairman, Oyi Local Government Area, Engr Nnamdi Nwadogbu PhD at Awkuzu.

She revealed that CAFE has received recognition as a charity organization in the United States of America which would help in no small way in sourcing more support for it at home and abroad.

" CAFE USA just received 501(c)(3) recognition; a unique identity that confers notable charity organizations tax exemptions with potentials for support by donors. Every support received would be channelled to our programmes for the needy just like we are currently doing."

She called on ndi Anambra to always be their brothers' keeper while commending the work done by the Transition Chairman of Oyi LGA as she cut the tape to commission a library complex built at the Council headquarters.

In his remark, Member Representing Dunukofia Constituency and Chief Whip Anambra State House of Assembly,

Hon Lawrence Ezeudu, praised Osodieme for her consistency and observed that the joy which the Governor's wife puts on the faces of the poor endears her to all. His counterpart who represents Oyi Constituency at Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon Charles Obimma equally agreed, saying that Osodieme undertakes memorable projects that make people's life better.

(L-R): Wife of Governor of Anambra State, Her Excellency, Dr Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano (Osodieme), Wife of the National Chairman of APGA, Iyom Mary Oye and Member Representing Dunukofia Constituency/ Chief Whip Anambra state House of Assembly, Hon Lawrence Ezeudu at Ukpo.

Commissioner for Trade and Commerce, Hon Uchenna Okafor (Wiper), described the First Lady as a pace-setter whose charitable works have provoked widespread emulation. He joked that Osodieme may someday have a dedicated chapter in a new Bible that will capture her good works and how God blessed her and her family.

The State Commissioner for Children and Women Affairs, Lady Ndidi Mezue, as well as the Managing Director of Anambra State Physical Planning Board, Barr Chike Maduekwe, noted that Dr Mrs Obiano has done something that would remain a template for the political class now and in years to come.

(L-R): Special Adviser to the Governor on Chieftaincy and CommunityLiaison, Hon Barr Vera-Queen Okonkwo, MD/CEO, Anambra State Physical Planning Board, Barr. Chike Maduekwe, Wife of former Deputy Speaker, Mrs Sylvia Oseke and wife Anambra State Chairman of APGA, Mrs Regina Obi.

Earlier, the Transition Chairman, Oyi Local Government Areas, Dr Nnamdi Nwadogbu had welcomed Mrs Obiano and commended her husband (the Governor) for changing the Anambra landscape with landmark performance in various sectors. His counterpart in Dunukofia Local Government Area, Engr Emeka Okonkwo, commended what the Governor's wife has done in the area of human capacity development over the years with her NGO, adding that the Obiano administration is transformative in the choice of projects it carries out.

Mrs Obiano was accompanied on the visits by the wife of the National Chairman of APGA, Iyom Mary Oye, the Special Adviser to Governor on Chieftaincy Matters and Community Liason, Bar.Mrs Vera-Queen Okonkwo, that of Special Duties, Mrs Ify Obinabo, among other dignitaries.

Before she left the Council Arears palliatives were distributed to widows, the less privileged, the aged and the physically challenged, selected from each of the eleven communities under the two local government areas.