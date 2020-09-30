Seven Years Without My Father

Listen to article

Dads play important roles in every step their children take. They are like warriors who will fight battles for the sake of their children’s happiness. However, some children grow up without a father; some lose their dad because of death. Some are not given the chance to spend their entire life with their father. Being away from your father or losing him forever may cause you to feel empty and incomplete. The sadness that fills your heart is very upsetting. Missing my dad and knowing I may never see him again is so painful to me

Late Mcphilips Nwachukwu

MISSING MY DAD

Dad, I keep thinking about you never knew that being fatherless, would make me feel so much pain. I miss you Dad.

It hurts to think that you are not here anymore. Although I cannot help it but atimes I smile with tears in my eyes when I remember how we cherished each and every moment when you were alive. I miss you Dad!

I still get a lot of hugs but none of them are as warm as yours. I miss you, Dad.

Right from the time when you held me in your arms to the day when you saw me off for my first day in school, I am holding today on the beautiful memories that have made me the person I am today. I miss you, Dad.

Every time I place flowers on your grave, I realize how sweet you made my life. I wish I could get to hug you. Then I would hold you tight and never let go. I miss you, Dad.

Every father’s day is a painful reminder of your absence in my life, Dad I wish I could just turn back time and live out every single day of my childhood as it were to celebrate you.

Adaeze Mcphilips Nwachukwu

I miss you Dad, now there is no one to help me when I am fighting with myself. Your death will always remain a memory. But your life will always be a bright one, the quality of greatness and sacrifice – I miss you dad.

On the day I lost you, I lost a father, a friend, and an role model whom I looked up to – I miss you dad.

Death may have taken you away from me. But, my life’s hero, you will forever be. Miss you Dad.

Death took away not just my dad, but also someone who was my unsung hero, I miss you.

Dad, how heartbroken I am and how much I miss you. I can’t explain in words but my tears do, when I think of you, tears roll down my cheeks. Dad, I have not been with you enough to know everything about you, but I have been with you enough to love you. I miss you dearly.

You will always be in my heart. Thank you for being a great dad to me, your memories will always live in my heart. I miss you. There is no goodbye dad, wherever you are; you will always be in my heart. No matter how many years, the pain of your death never diminishes. I miss you dad.

I never knew the days could be so dull nor the NIGHTS SO LONG.

Poetry Collection published in 2005 by Mcphilips Nwachukwu

On that day, that fateful day you parted, all I felt was silence.But I refused to give up as your daughter. I look into the glorious future. As smiles of you fills my thoughts. And for plans for tomorrow is to make you proud. For I know I will see you in the wake of the day as you slept into the glorious eternity.

I walk tall into the future knowing I will soar on the eagle’s wings fully assured that my goals will surely be achieved. I am rest assured that you, my daddy, watch over me while I grow up. I will get there for I know I will, my pattern and destiny is already in God’s hands. I will forever remember you my daddy, my friend and my teacher. I consider myself lucky to have you as my father.

You are gone but live for the life to come. A hero you will remain to all who knew you. I miss you so much my beloved daddy, how I wish you’re still alive today in our house to take care of some things in the family. Death is a sure route for every mortal, continue your rest my beloved daddy, we shall meet to part no more to the glory of God Almighty.

Adieu! Adieu!! Adieu!!!

*Miss Adaeze-Mcphilips Nwachukwu is the daughter of late Mcphilips Nwachukwu, the late Nigerian poet and Vanguard’s Arts Editor. Mcphilips Nwachukwu is the author of the collection of poems entitled, So Long A Night (2005). He died on September 29, 2013