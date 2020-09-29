Dabiri Erewa Rejoices With Funmi Adewara On World Bank Award

Listen to article

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission ( NIDCOM) has felicitated with Dr Funmi Adewara and her Mymobihealth Team on the well deserved award.

In the congratulatory letter personally signed by her to Adewara, the NIDCOM boss expressed delight in the team emerging one of the seven selected global winners among 2400 women.

Text of the letter reads:

This is to felicitate with you and your Mymobihealth Team on your well deserved award.

I am very delighted to congratulate you and your group for the World Bank and SDG2020 Award. This is a classical example of how Nigerian Professionals in the Diaspora continue to add value to their host countries as well as giving back to Nigeria.

Your solution being proffered in the healthcare delivery will help to mitigate the impact of brain drain especially in the health sector.

You have not only made Nigeria proud but the entire Africa continent by emerging as one of the seven global winners amongst 2400 women doing innovative things to make our world a better place.

This is to wish you and your team more successes in all your future endeavours.

Once again, accept my heartfelt congratulations.

Abdur-Rahman Balogun

Head, Media and Public Relations Unit (NIDCOM) Abuja