Itakpe-Warri Rail Line To Be Inaugurated Today By President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari will today inaugurate the Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Warri standard gauge train and flag-off commercial train services.

The Federal Ministry of Transportation tweeted on Monday that Buhari will also inaugurate the Itakpe-Warri railway ancillary facility yard.

According to the Ministry, the event will take place at Goodluck Jonathan railway complex, Agbor (Owa-Oyibo), Delta State.

Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Fidet Okhiria, said on Sundat Buhari will conduct the inauguration virtually.

He said the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and other government functionaries will attend the event.

The Itakpe-Warri railway line is a 276 kilometres railway line that links Warri in Delta State to Ajaokuta, in Kogi state.

The rail service has 12 stations with two located between Itakpe, Ajaokuta and Warri. They include Itakpe; Eganiy; Adobe; Itogbo; Agenebode; Uromi; Egehen; Igbanke; Agbor; Abraka; Okpara and Ujewu.