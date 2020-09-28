Magu: FCMB Apologizes To Pastor Omale (Apology Letter/Publications Attached)

Listen to article

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has apologized to Pastor Emmanuel Omale, General Overseer of the Divine Hand of God Ministries and associate of suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu over N573 million mistakenly paid into his account.

The apology, published in three national newspapers, The Guardian, Daily Trust and Business Day, was sequel to a threat by Pastor Omale's lawyer, Mr Gordy Uche, SAN, to sue the bank for N5 billion damages for defaming his client.

In a letter dated September 11, 2020, titled "Re: Bank Negligence Occasioning Unique Investigation And Defamation To Our Client" and sent to Uche, with copies of the public apology attached, the bank reiterated that the sum of N573 million was mistakenly paid into Omale's account and also denied that the error was intentionally done to tarnish the image of the revered cleric.

Legal Counsel, Adewale Fati and Olugbenga Elemide, who signed the letter on behalf of FCMB, stated that the bank regrets the error and has accordingly published a public apology in three national newspapers as demanded by the senior advocate on behalf of Pastor Omale.

The letter reads in part, “Please be informed that in line with the undertaking contained in our aforementioned letter, we have published in three national newspapers (The Guards newspaper, Daily Trust newspaper and Business Day newspaper) on September 11, 2020. Please find attached herewith copies of our public apology to Divine Hand of God Ministries.

" It is our hope that the public apology has assuaged the grievances of your client, having seen that the error was indeed not borne out of any malice towards them. Kindly extend our good wishes to your client, whilst assuring you of our warm professional regards".

Uche SAN had earlier written to FCMB demanding a public apology in three national newspapers and N5 billion as damages for alleged defamation of Pastor Omale and Divine Hand of God Ministries as a result of the said N573 million mistaken deposited in the cleric's account with the bank.

It could be recalled that certain section of the media had alleged that the pastor bought a non-existing N573million house for Magu.

But the allegation collapsed like a pack of cards when the FCMB publicly stated that there was an error as no money was paid into the pastor’s account.