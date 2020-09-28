Justina Mutale Foundation To Host World Summit On Women And Girls With World Leaders

Listen to article

London, Monday 28 September 2020: The Justina Mutale Foundation will host the first-ever World Summit on Women and Girls, which will be held to celebrate the 2020 United Nations International Day of the Girl from 14-15 October 2020.

Under the theme, “My Voice, Our Equal Future”, the Summit will be an inter-generational dialogue that will bring together women and girls across the globe to review the journey so far on issues pertaining to gender equality, the empowerment of women and girls, and female leadership in all spheres of life.

President Ameenah Gurib-Fakim

The Summit will unite and convene an esteemed group of speakers, including Presidents, world leaders, members of royal families, parliamentarians, ministers, celebrities, philanthropists and business leaders, as well as young women and girls from all over the world.

“The year 2020 brings a confluence of important anniversaries in the global feminine movement including 100 years of the women’s vote in the USA; 40 years of the United Nations Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW); and 25 years since the Declaration of the Beijing Platform for Action. Despite all these initiatives, the world is still far from achieving gender equality. Perhaps a new approach is needed and it is imperative that we have an inter-generational dialogue to chart a way forward, looking at the adolescent girl and millennials as disruptors and drivers of equality”, says Dr Justina Mutale, Founder & President of the Justina Mutale Foundation and Convenor of the Summit.

President Jahjaga

World leaders listed as Keynote Speakers at the Summit include His Excellency, President Ilir Meta, current `President of Albania; Her Excellency, President Atifete Jahjaga, first female President of the Republic of Kosovo (2011-2016); Her Excellency, President Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, first female President of the Republic of Mauritius (2014-2018); Her Excellency, Vice-President Jewel Howard-Taylor, current Vice President of the Republic of Liberia; Her Excellency Dr Josephine Ojiambo, past Deputy Secretary-General of the Commonwealth (2015-2018) and current Special Advisor to the President of the Republic of Kenya; Baroness Sandip Verma, Member of the House of Lords, United Kingdom.

The Summit will be a Virtual event hosted via satellite in partnership with CHANNEL A TV telecast from Seattle, Washington in the USA and will be live-streamed to a worldwide audience on all social media platforms.

This is a FREE online event, however all delegates are required to register in advance to attend the Summit: https://bit.ly/32loXNE