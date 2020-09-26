Boko Haram Attacks Gov. Zulum's Convoy. 15 Persons Feared Dead

Listen to article

An ambush on the convoy of Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, on Friday left about 15 persons dead.

The governor’s convoy was said to have been attacked between Monguno and Baga areas of the state.

A security source said the attack left mainly security personnel comprising eight policemen, three soldiers and four Civilian Joint Task Force operatives dead.

A source at the Borno State Government House in Maiduguri also told our correspondent that the governor had left Maiduguri for Baga to prepare for the planned return of internally displaced persons from Maiduguri to the camps in Baga.

The governor was said to have left Maiduguri with a retinue of armed soldiers, police officers and Civilian-JTF personnel.

A senior police officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, stated that he was told eight persons were killed, including security personnel and civilians.

Friday’s incident is the second attack on the governor’s convoy in recent times around Baga.