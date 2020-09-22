The Loss Of An Exemplary Dogged Fighter And A  seasoned  commander Of Men

Listen to article

It is with intense shock and emotional trepidation that I received the painful exit of a seasoned senior officer of the Armoured Col DC Bako. This sad story struck me for 2 reasons; one is that I knew the senior officer when he taught me tactics as a cadet at the prestigious Nigerian Defence Academy , Kaduna. Secondly, I was in the theatre with him during my 2 tours of duty here (am rounding up my second tour of 4 years) and I got inspired from his bravery mien and doggedness disposition.

I can recall with satisfaction how the then Lt Col Bako impacted positively on us during numerous exercisses and training sessions. He was then in the Directorate of Military Training where he creditably ensured we benefited from educative packages and regimentally packed modules that shaped our bearings in our days as officers. His knowledge of tactics was outstanding , his teaching method was unparalleled and his ability to bring the best out of us as cadets could pass as legendary. I became attached to Col Bako from that period and he continued to have positive impacts in my career as an officer till the day he breathed last.

The theatre of operation became saturated with this senior officer's exploits and operational prowess , which made it impossible for any officer not have heard about him. I first came to be in this operation sometime in 2013 when I was with 243 Bn Monguno and happened to be part of the priorneer elements of the newly established 5 Bde . The senior officer came to the theatre almost at about that time from where he continued to epitomised competency, dedication and utmost loyalty to the NA and the military in general.

We were inspired by his leading from the front attributes , hence the boost in our aspirations to give our best in any role assign to us in the theatre.The positive news associated with this brave senior officer had no doubt done wonders on the morale of not only young officers but all officers on deployment in the Theatre.

It was a cherished coincidence that the senior officer returned back to yet another tour in the theatre when I was also here for the second time. I am convinced that Col Bako was in the forefront in keying into the COAS's vision of having a professionally responsive Nigerian Army in the discharge of its constitutional roles. As the Ag DDLS(A) of 7 Div (Sect 1), I can't recall the numerous calls I received from him seeking legal advice on how he could go about some disciplinary as well administrative issues in his command. This can bring to fore how dearly he cherished working within the spheres of professionalism and due regimental process . Even though I transformed from a cadet to an officer and no longer under instructional roof, I continued to tap from the fountain of the senior officer's wealth of experience in the course of my regular discussion with him. He was a commander that , to my knowledge, had never failed to enquire on the dictates of Military Law and procedure at any given time.

The cold hands of death snatched away this fine and exceptionally brave senior officer at the time the efforts of our ever committed and a generational changer COAS , the Theatre Comd , GOC 7 Div and other commanders have diminished the BHTs terrorists to mere cowards in the hide. We still take solace in the life lived by this exemplary commander , a life that exemplified bravery, fearlessness , purpose- driven leadership , doggedness and dynamism in management of men. The beautiful funeral oration by the COAS has brought out how fulfiled the senior officer lived his service life. A stamp of recognition was indeed issued to the late senior officer by this morale boosting oration by the ever energetic and untiring COAS of the modern time. I wish to humbly extend very heartfelt condolences to the COAS for the loss of this fine senior officer. May his soul rest in perfect peace. Ameen

Capt AM Mairuwa, Ag DDLS(A) 7 Div LS