Lagos shuts Ojota's axis of Ikorodu road main carriage way for repairs

The Lagos State Government has shutdown the entire length of the main carriageway of Ikorodu Road from Ojota interchange to Ojota Second Pedestrian Bridge for repairs.

The shutdown takes effect from Monday, September 21, 2020.

It will last for a duration of three months.

Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederick Oladeinde, said the development is part of the next phase ongoing rehabilitation work on Ikorodu Road which is set to commence from the Ojota Interchange to Ojota Second Pedestrian Bridge and the service lane inbound Lagos.

Oladeinde in a statement advised all motorists to utilize alternative routes suggested during the stipulated time for the repairs following the closure of the entire length of the main carriageway for reconstruction work.

According to bim, “Vehicles coming from Maryland will be diverted at Odoyalaro into the Service lane and the BRT Corridor to link back the main carriageway at Ketu bus stop and Demurin junction respectively.'

The commissioner advised motorists to utilise alternative routes suggested during the stipulated time while promising that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and other law would be available ensure orderly movement of vehicular traffic.

He solicited for the cooperation and support of residents and motorists that ply the axis.

The Commissioner said that the project is aimed at finding a lasting solution to the ever-busy road as well as to achieve the present administration's traffic management and transportation policy objectives.